Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana reviews law and order situation in western zone

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday reviewed the crime and law and order situation in the area falling under the western zone during a field visit.

According to a statement issued by Delhi Police, the visit comprised of a meeting with the officers as well as an interaction with the field functionaries which was held at Maharaja Surajmal Institute Auditorium, Janak Puri, Delhi.

"He discussed at length the challenges and achievements of each district. The need for improvement of wireless communication, giving financial power to SHOs, need for implementation of three shifts, separation of Law and Order, problems faced by the Investigating Officers in obtaining timely FSL results were some of the points raised during the interaction. The CP Delhi gave a patient hearing to each of the suggestions given by the police officers and promised to provide a suitable remedy in the coming days," the statement read.

"During the interaction, all ranks are free to raise their grievance, suggestion as well as their valuable experiences which would be beneficial for the Police Department. The grievance raised by police officers was duly noted for its redressal. CP, Delhi addressed the police officers of the Western Zone and emphasized that every police officer should give his/her best for the benefit of the department," the statement read.

"CP, Delhi has also urged the police officers that they should patiently hear any complainant visiting the police stations/any police offices and should give suitable solutions as per law to the complainant visiting these offices," it added.

He also promised to look into the vital suggestions given by various officials for the welfare of the staff and improvement in day to day functioning of field formations.

During the programme, he also interacted with the "Heroes of Western Zone" who did outstanding work during the year.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 10:21 AM IST