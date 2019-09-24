Delhi Police catch three drug peddlers with heroin worth Rs 40 crore

New Delhi: Three men were arrested and 10 kilogram of heroin worth Rs 40 crore in the international market was seized from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

They were identified as Mohammad Shakil Ahmed Chesam, Mohommad Riyaz Khan, both residents of Bishnupur in Manipur, and Subhankar Haldar, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal, they said.

A Scorpio car with in-built secret cavity which was being used in transporting the contraband has also been seized, police said.

A tip-off was received that the three men would come to supply a huge consignment of drugs to one of their Delhi-based client. A trap was laid and they were nabbed from the Shalimar Village area in Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

The accused disclosed that the contraband was delivered to them by one Ali Hasan of Manipur, police said.

Chesam told police he was involved in supplying heroin for the last three years. He procured heroin from Hasan of Manipur and further supplied it to various contacts including Haldar of West Bengal, they said.