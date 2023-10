Representative Image

A 55-year-old ACP of Delhi Police, identified as Anil Sisodia, allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Jangpura on Wednesday. Cops also revealed that Sisodia's wife had died just three days ago.

Sisodia locked himself inside his house and shot himself dead with his service revolver. His neighbours called the police after hearing the gun shot.

Delhi police has launched an investigation into the case and further details are awaited.

#WATCH | A 55-year-old ACP of Delhi Police, identified as Anil Sisodia, allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Jangpura. His wife passed away three days back: Delhi Police https://t.co/kxDiZ8nqYK pic.twitter.com/YgE797ndDM — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023