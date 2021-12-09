Delhi| PMLA case: Jacqueline Fernandez reaches ED office, will be quizzed again

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has reached ED office to record her statement in a PMLA case for the third time. Earlier, it was said that she won't be able to join the probe on Thursday.

Her counsel came alone, who said Jacqueline might not come. Later, Jacqueline came and joined the probe.

This is Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s Prevention of Money Laundering case lodged against multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in which she is recording her statement.

On Wednesday, Jacqueline was grilled by an elite team of ED officials for more than six hours at MTNL building in Central Delhi. A woman official along with five others were present in the room where her statement was recorded.

Apart from Jacqueline, another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has also recorded her statement as witness recently.

Jacqueline was earlier stopped at the Mumbai Airport by the concerned authorities. She was quizzed there for hours and then set free. She was then summoned by the agency.

Recently LOC (look out circular) was issued against the actress by the concerned authorities at the request of the ED. The agency had doubts that she might flee abroad and hence they had written to the authorities

On Sunday evening she was about to catch a flight to come to Delhi when she was stopped at the Mumbai airport.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Saturday filed a charge sheet under PMLA naming few Bollywood actresses as witnesses including Jacqueline. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet soon after it was filed and had asked the agency to supply the charge sheet copy to all the accused.

The next date in the charge sheet matter is December 13. The ED officials were tight lipped over the matter.

