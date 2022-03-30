Delhi: Nitin Gadkari rides in green hydrogen-powered car to Parliament amid rising fuel prices

New Delhi: As fuel prices were increased for eighth time in past nine days, Union Road Transport & Highways minister Nitin Gadkari opted for a green hydrogen-powered car to ride to the Parliament.

Arriving in a white hydrogen-powered car Toyota 'Mirai', Gadkari said "hydrogen is the future of fuel". The Minister travelled from his residence to the Parliament in the car this morning as part of a pilot project. Gadkari has often spoken about a transition to renewables and green energy.

“To become 'Atmanirbhar', we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, the manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in the country. Imports will be curbed and new employment opportunities will be created,” the minister said.

"Centre has initiated Rs 3000 crore mission and we will become a county exporting hydrogen. Wherever coal is used in the country, green hydrogen will be used there", he said.

The car can reportedly cover 600 kilometres on a full tank, which brings down the cost of travel to just ₹ 2 per kilometre. It also apparently takes just five minutes to fill the fuel tank of the vehicle.



"I can say within maximum of two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, autoricksahw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, autorickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion battery are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending ₹100, then on electric vehicle you will spend ₹10 (for using)," Gadkari has said.



Meanwhile, fuel prices were hiked again on Wednesday for the eighth time in the last nine days. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre, respectively, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

A litre of petrol in the national capital will now cost ₹ 101.01 as against ₹ 100.21 previously, while diesel will be sold at ₹ 92.27 from ₹ 91.47 per litre earlier.

In Mumbai, petrol will be retailed at ₹ 115.88 per litre, while diesel will be sold at ₹ 100.10 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. The prices vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:04 PM IST