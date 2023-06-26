Delhi News: Police Detain One For Flying Drone Around Akshardham Temple; Confiscate Drone

Representative Image | Representative Image

A recent incident involving a drone has caused a stir at the Akshardham Temple in Delhi.

The police detained an individual who was flying a drone in the vicinity.

Soon after spotting the drone, the police apprehended the suspect and confiscated the drone from his possession.

Currently, the police are conducting an investigation to uncover the truth behind this event.

The Akshardham temple in the national capital has tight security arrangements since the temple belonging to the same trust was attacked by terrorists in Gujarat in 2002.

This is a developing story...