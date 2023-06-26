 Delhi News: Police Detain One For Flying Drone Around Akshardham Temple; Confiscate Drone
HomeDelhiDelhi News: Police Detain One For Flying Drone Around Akshardham Temple; Confiscate Drone

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Representative Image | Representative Image

A recent incident involving a drone has caused a stir at the Akshardham Temple in Delhi.

The police detained an individual who was flying a drone in the vicinity.

Currently, the police are conducting an investigation to uncover the truth behind this event.

The Akshardham temple in the national capital has tight security arrangements since the temple belonging to the same trust was attacked by terrorists in Gujarat in 2002.

This is a developing story...

Madhya Pradesh: Monkey That Attacked 20 People In Rajgarh Located Via Drone, Captured And Caged
article-image
