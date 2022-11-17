Delhi murder: Lawyers in Saket Court demand death penalty for Aaftab Poonawala

Lawyers in Saket court gathered today and have demanded death penalty for Aaftab Poonawala who murdered his partner Shraddha Walkar six months ago.
According to TV reports, the lawyers in Saket court sloganeered against Poonawala and demanded death penalty for him while hearing for his remand was underway at the case.
Since the case was first reported, chilling details have surfaced of the killing.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)