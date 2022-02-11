Delhi: Man dragged on car's bonnet; ex-IAS officer, son held

A 27-year-old law student was on Friday arrested after he rammed his car into a pedestrian and dragged him on the vehicle's bonnet before fleeing the spot in south Delhi's Greater Kailash earlier this week, police said.

According to Times Now report, police said that the accused driver has been identified as Raj Sundaram, a law student at a private university.

The incident happened at around 6 pm on Tuesday, when the 37-year-old victim, Anand Vijay Mandelia was out for a walk. A speeding car hit him and dragged him for few metres in the B block area of Greater Kailash Part-I. The victim suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The accused driver and his father, a retired IAS officer was arrested bu the police for allegedly sheltering his son. The accused driver's car has also been seized by the police.

Meanwhile, the police has recovered a CCTv footage of the incident.

In the footage, the errant driver can be seen dragging the victim on the bonnet of his newly bought car.

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot. However, police launched a manhunt and nabbed him later.

In a similar incident last month, a 38-year-old food delivery executive was killed after a Delhi Police constable allegedly hit his car into his bike in Rohini's Budh Vihar, police said.

The accused cop, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, was arrested following the incident. A video had circulated on social media following the incident, showing the accused on the driving seat.

