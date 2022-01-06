Delhi: Major fire breaks out at Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk, 12 fire tenders rushed to spot - watch video

A major fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk, Delhi on Thursday morning, reported news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that no causality has been reported in the Lajpat Rai Market fire incident. 13 fire tenders were rushed to the put off the fire, it added. Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:53 AM IST