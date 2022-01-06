e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:52 AM IST

Delhi: Major fire breaks out at Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk, 12 fire tenders rushed to spot - watch video

FPJ Web Desk
A major fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk, Delhi on Thursday morning, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that no causality has been reported in the Lajpat Rai Market fire incident. 13 fire tenders were rushed to the put off the fire, it added. Further details are awaited.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:53 AM IST
