Delhi logs 1,520 fresh COVID cases, 1 death; positivity rate stands at 5.10%

Delhi has recorded 1,520 fresh COVID-19 cases with one person succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10 per cent, the city health department said on Saturday.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,83,075 while the death toll has risen to 26,175.

Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,490 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.62 per cent, and two deaths.

A total of 29,775 tests were conducted today, according to health bulletin.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The number of patients under home isolation was 4,044 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

There are 9,586 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 154 (1.61 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:05 PM IST