Delhi: Local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary shot dead, accused absconding

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitu Chaudhary was shot dead in Delhi's Mayur Vihar phase-3. The incident took place at 8:15 pm, DCP East Priyanka Kashyap told news agency ANI.

The accused is absconding. A few empty cartridges and other important evidence have been recovered from crime scene. The search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage being done, she added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:50 PM IST