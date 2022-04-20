Delhi: Local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary shot dead, accused absconding

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitu Chaudhary was shot dead in Delhi's Mayur Vihar phase-3. The incident took place at 8:15 pm, DCP East Priyanka Kashyap told news agency ANI.
The accused is absconding. A few empty cartridges and other important evidence have been recovered from crime scene. The search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage being done, she added.
