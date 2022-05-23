e-Paper Get App
Delhi likely to receive another spell of thunderstorms, heavy rain tonight

Rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region this morning, leading to a sharp fall in temperature

ANI | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

New Delhi: Vehicles move through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, at Lodhi Road in New Delhi, Monday, May 23, 2022. Strong winds accompanied by heavy rains early morning brought much-needed respite from the heat wave in Delhi. | (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi [India]: The national capital is likely to see another spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Monday night after the first bout early this morning brought in much-needed respite from the scorching sun and brought down the mercury by 11 degrees Celsius.

"Delhi is likely to witness another spell of thunderstorm and heavy rain on Monday night," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

Rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region this morning, leading to a sharp fall in temperature.

"Today, just from 5:40 am till 7 am, the temperature fell by 11 degrees Celsius, from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius," the IMD said.

Rain and thundershowers also affected road and air traffic during the rush hours and brought down houses and trees at some places. Power disruptions was reported in several parts.

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were also affected in the morning due to the weather conditions.

The Met Department has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city could remain below 40 degrees till May 26 and is likely to rise to 41 degree Celsius by May 28.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:37 PM IST