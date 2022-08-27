Delhi L-G slams Directorate of Education for acting as 'obstructionist'

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo: Twitter

Expressing grave displeasure at the 'utter lack of consideration and due diligence by officers', Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has slammed the Directorate of Education (DoE), and has flagged the 'irresponsible and callous attitude of officers resulting in unnecessary litigation'.

Disposing of an appeal in favour of an elementary school whose recognition had been denied by the DoE, despite the school having fulfilled all necessary criteria, the L-G observed that the department which is entrusted with the responsibility of development of school education in Delhi has shown utter lack of consideration and due diligence.

"The Education Department is expected to be a facilitator and not act as an obstructionist," the LG has ruled.

This judicial order will dispose off the appeal filed under Section 4(3) of Delhi Education Act 1973, read with rule 58 of Delhi School Education Rules 1973, that designates the Lt. Governor of Delhi as the Judicial Appellate Authority, against the impugned order dated 16.07.2019, issued by the Deputy Director of Education, District North-West (B), GNCTD.

The said order of the Deputy Director had conveyed the decision of the Director, DoE rejecting the appellant's request for grant of recognition up to elementary level.

The matter was heard by the L-G on July 27, wherein the counsels of the appellant i.e. Ganga International School, Rohini and the respondents i.e. Directorate of Education, GNCTD and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) were present. The LG heard the counsel of the appellant.

After hearing the submissions made by both the sides, the LG observed that except the perpetual lease deed wherein the area of land allotted to the society has been shown as 798 sq. m. all other documents issued by DDA mention a land area of 800 sq. m.

Directing the DoE to immediately provide the school with necessary recognition pending unjustifiably since 2009 (13 years) subject to it fulfilling all other norms, the LG observed that the impugned order issued by DoE is cryptic, non-speaking and passed without application of mind.

The LG further observed that it is on the strength of sponsorship by DoE that school had applied for land to DDA. As such it would have been prudent on part of Director (Education) to seek clarification in the matter from DDA before rejecting the request for recognition.

Moreover, once the land was surveyed and measured at 802.49 sq. m. in 2021 by DDA, the DoE had no reason what so ever to stick to the impugned order, the LG observed as per the source.

According to the source, LG Saxena has also directed that all officers/ officials performing statutory functions in terms of the provisions of the Delhi Education Act & Rules, 1973 shall issue directions/orders under their own signature in future.