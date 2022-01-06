Delhi is expected to record 14,000 new COVID-19 cases today, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi is expected to record 14,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Speaking to reporters, Satyendar Jain said the city is in a comfortable position in terms of hospital bed occupancy and there is no need for a lockdown right now.

"Delhi is likely to witness 14,000 fresh COVID-19 cases today and the daily positivity rate may rise to around 14%... No person has died of Omicron variant in the national capital so far. As of now, it appears lockdown is not needed," Satyendar Jain said.

Jain said the number of cases in Delhi is high due as a large number of people are being tested for COVID-19 in the city.

"We have been conducting a large number of tests. If we don't do that, the new cases can reduce to 500-1,000. A lot of people (states) don't conduct tests and say they don't have cases. We have been transparent," he said.

"We are conducting the maximum number of tests in the country," he claimed.

A few healthcare workers in Delhi have tested positive, but the number is not alarming, the minister said in response to a question Asked whether the AAP government was considering a lockdown in the city, Jain said Delhi has already taken stringent actions, including imposing a night curfew and weekend curfew, which are sufficient for time being. There is no need for a lockdown right now.

