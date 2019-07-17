Delhi HC dismisses plea alleging discrepancies in St Stephens cut off for Christians

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea alleging large-scale discrepancies in the admission cut-off marks for some reserved categories in St Stephen's College.

The petitioner had alleged discrepancies in cut-off Christian Scheduled Tribes, Christian Others, and Christian Physically Handicapped applicants for admission to undergraduate courses in St Stephen's College. The petition was filed by Stephen's professor Nandita Narayan.

Earlier in June, the Delhi High Court had refused to intervene and stay the process of interview panel in connection with the admission of Christian students in the St Stephen's College.

Justice Anu Malhotra while refusing to intervene in the matter observed that she did not find anything wrong in the interview process as the institute is seeking to maintain itself as they want it to be. "I do not consider it appropriate to stay the interview process," Justice Malhotra had said.

The court's order came on a petition filed by three teachers - NP Ashley, Abhishek Singh and Nandita Narain challenging the decision to have an additional Christian member nominated by the institution's supreme council to be a part of the interview panel for admission of students.