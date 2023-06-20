Delhi Govt Extends Permit Validity For CNG Taxis And Clean Fuel Vehicles To 15 Years After Court Petitions

Representational image |

The Delhi government has announced an extension in the permit validity for taxis running on CNG and other clean fuels, allowing them to operate for up to 15 years.

This decision comes after petitions were filed by certain unions and individuals in the Delhi High Court, seeking equal permit validity for all categories of taxis operating under the contract carriage permit in Delhi NCR.

In response to the petitions, the Delhi High Court instructed the Transport Department to address the complaints and provide appropriate instructions. The Delhi government conducted an investigation into the matter and found a discrepancy in the permit validity for taxis operating on CNG and clean fuel within the Delhi NCR region, as stated in an official statement.