 Delhi Govt Extends Permit Validity For CNG Taxis And Clean Fuel Vehicles To 15 Years After Court Petitions
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi Govt Extends Permit Validity For CNG Taxis And Clean Fuel Vehicles To 15 Years After Court Petitions

Delhi Govt Extends Permit Validity For CNG Taxis And Clean Fuel Vehicles To 15 Years After Court Petitions

This decision comes after petitions were filed by certain unions and individuals in the Delhi High Court, seeking equal permit validity for all categories of taxis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

The Delhi government has announced an extension in the permit validity for taxis running on CNG and other clean fuels, allowing them to operate for up to 15 years.

This decision comes after petitions were filed by certain unions and individuals in the Delhi High Court, seeking equal permit validity for all categories of taxis operating under the contract carriage permit in Delhi NCR.

In response to the petitions, the Delhi High Court instructed the Transport Department to address the complaints and provide appropriate instructions. The Delhi government conducted an investigation into the matter and found a discrepancy in the permit validity for taxis operating on CNG and clean fuel within the Delhi NCR region, as stated in an official statement.

Read Also
Mumbai News: MGL and BEST unveil 'MGL Tez' for easy & efficient CNG refills
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Govt Extends Permit Validity For CNG Taxis And Clean Fuel Vehicles To 15 Years After Court...

Delhi Govt Extends Permit Validity For CNG Taxis And Clean Fuel Vehicles To 15 Years After Court...

DU Murder Case: Deceased Student Wanted To Pursue Modelling In Mumbai

DU Murder Case: Deceased Student Wanted To Pursue Modelling In Mumbai

Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rainy Morning, Temperatures Down To 29°C

Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rainy Morning, Temperatures Down To 29°C

Watch: Violent Clash Erupts Between Family And Restaurant Bouncers Over Service Charge In Noida's...

Watch: Violent Clash Erupts Between Family And Restaurant Bouncers Over Service Charge In Noida's...

Delhi Would've Been Safest Had Law And Order Been Under AAP Govt, Says CM Kejriwal; MoS Lekhi Hits...

Delhi Would've Been Safest Had Law And Order Been Under AAP Govt, Says CM Kejriwal; MoS Lekhi Hits...