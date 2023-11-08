Delhi Govt Defers Implementing Odd-Even Scheme Till Supreme Court's Review

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai |

The implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme in Delhi has been postponed by the city's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, until the Supreme Court reviews its impact on air pollution and provides an order in this regard.

During a press conference held in the national capital, Rai announced that the Delhi government intends to present the findings of two significant studies conducted by the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago and Delhi Technical University to assess the efficacy of the odd-even scheme.

"The decision to implement the odd-even scheme will be made only after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order," Rai said, mentioning that the next hearing on the matter is on Friday.

Supreme court had termed Delhi govt order as "all optics"

The government's decision was influenced by the Supreme Court's scrutiny of the odd-even scheme's efficacy in reducing air pollution, with the court characterising it as "all optics".

It's worth highlighting that the Delhi government declared the commencement of the odd-even scheme, scheduled to run from November 13 to 20.

Under this program, vehicles in the national capital are permitted to ply on alternate days, depending on whether their registration numbers are odd or even.

