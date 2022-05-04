Delhi govt announces to make bus travel free for construction workers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday gave a relief to construction labourers working in the national capital after he announced that the Aam Aadmi Party government will bore their travelling expense.

Manish Sisodia said, "All construction labourers earlier had to spend somewhere between Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per month for traveling."

"Now the government has decided to make bus travel free for such labourers. This will benefit about 10 lakh labourers in the state," the Dy CM said.

"All construction labourers earlier had to spend somewhere between Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per month for travel. Now the government has decided to make bus travel free for such labourers. This will benefit about 10 lakh labourers in the state," Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi| All construction labourers earlier had to spend somewhere between Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per month for travel. Now the government has decided to make bus travel free for such labourers. This will benefit about 10 lakh labourers in the state: Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/Vrw4hq1HGj — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

According to PTI, Sisodia distributed free passes to some construction workers at a function held at the Delhi Secretariat.

He said, "10 lakh workers have been registered in Delhi. In the last one year, the Kejriwal government distributed Rs 600 crore among the 10 lakh registered workers (under various welfare schemes), which is the highest amount distributed among workers in the entire country." Sisodia asked the workers to spend the money they would save due to bus passes being made free on their family and not waste it on anything else.

Construction workers include masons, painters, welders, carpenters, crane operators among others.

Sisodia interacted with some of the beneficiaries who told him that used to spend hundreds of rupees per month on travelling to their work places.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:41 PM IST