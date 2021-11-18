Delhi government school tops countrywide rankings; Manish Sisodia congratulates 'team education'

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that a government school in Delhi has topped the rankings of countywide government schools.

Citing the latest list of 'India School Rankings 2021-22', Sisodia added that four of Delhi's government schools feature in the list of top 10 government day schools in the country.

Expressing his delight, the city's education minister took to twitter and wrote: "Delhi government school tops countrywide government school rankings. Four Delhi government school are among India's top ten schools. Congratulation Delhi. Congratulations Delhi's Team Education."

Education World India's 'India School Rankings 2021-22' announced the list called 'India Top Government Day Schools' featuring the best ten government schools in the country.

Delhi's Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Sector 10, Dwarka topped the list. Other government schools from Delhi that featured in the list were -Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas from Sector 11, Rohini; Sector 5 Dwarka and Yamuna Vihar - ranked at 6th, 8th and 9th position respectively.

Besides, In an attempt to further empower the cause of education in the city, Sisodia had last month extended financial assistance of Rs 48.14 crore and handed over the cheques to 6,820 students pursuing higher education under the Merit-cum-Means financial assistance scheme.

Over 13,000 students have been benefited under the scheme in the last 3 years with an amount of Rs 87 crore. The scheme provides hundred per cent financial assistance to the children of ration cardholder families, 50 per cent financial assistance to those whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.50 lakh, and 25 per cent to those whose annual family income is more than Rs 2.50 lakh but less than Rs 6 lakh.

With Agency Inputs

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 02:23 PM IST