Delhi government school to be renamed after Tokyo Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodiya on Tuesday announced that government school in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar will be renamed after Tokyo Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya.

"Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya," Sisodia tweeted.

Dahiya (23) made his debut in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and won a silver medal in wrestling. He is the second Indian to get a silver medal in wrestling at the Olympic.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 08:49 PM IST