Delhi government locks down RTO offices, launches 'faceless transport services' online — All you need to know

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the launch of 'faceless services' for the transport department. Under this, all the work including the issue of licenses can be done through computers. The CM also 'locked' an RTO office to symbolically start off the new services.

"Locked this office of the Transport Department and started faceless services. Now you do not need to go to RTO offices and stand in lines there. From learning license to making vehicle registration certificate, all the work of the transport department, can now be done online while sitting at home," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister said that all processes pertaining to the transport department would now become "hassle-free" as middlemen would no longer be required to obtain licenses and more. "You will only have to visit the transport office for driving test and car fitness check," Kejriwal explained.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 02:22 PM IST