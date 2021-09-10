Delhi: Gautam Gambhir inaugurates Yamuna Sports Complex and archery arena - See Pics

The Yamuna Sports Complex and archery arena in East Delhi was inaugurated by ex-cricketer Gautam Gambhir, today.
Gautam Gambhir inaugurates Yamuna Sports Complex | Twitter/@GautamGambhir
The cricket ground has been upgraded with facilities such as high mast lights, six pitches, pitches for practice, a digital scoreboard display, and a jogging track around the stadium. The stadium is now up to Ranji Trophy standards.
The ground has been upgraded with facilities such as high mast light for night cricket| Twitter/@GautamGambhir
The stadium is now up to Ranji Trophy standards | Twitter/@GautamGambhir
Gambhir announcing the inauguration of the complex on Twitter wrote, "World Class Stadium ready at Yamuna Sports Complex! East Delhi Cricket League to start very soon!".
