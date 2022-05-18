Delhi: Former ASI director claims Qutub Minar was built by Raja Vikramaditya and not by Qutb al-Din Aibak

New Delhi: In a shocking statement, former Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) Regional Director Dharamveer Sharma on Wednesday claimed that Qutub Minar was constructed by Raja Vikramaditya to study the direction of the sun and not by Qutb al-Din Aibak.

He has surveyed Qutub Minar several times on behalf of ASI.



"It isn't Qutub Minar but a sun tower (observatory tower). It was constructed in the 5th century by Raja Vikramaditya, not by Qutb al-Din Aibak. I have a lot of evidence regarding this," he said.

"There is a 25-inch tilt in the tower of the Qutub Minar. It is because it was made to observe the sun and hence, on June 21, between the shifting of the solstice, the shadow will not fall on that area for at least half an hour. This is science and archaeological fact," he said.

According to a report by India Today while quoting the ex-ASI director said, hence the one that is called Qutub Minar is an independent structure and is not related to the Masjid near it.

