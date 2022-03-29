Delhi: First time since independence, budget made keeping employment as its central focus, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

For the first time since independence, a budget has been made keeping employment as its central focus, said CM Arvind Kejriwal on state Budget.

Employment used to be the issue that was only discussed during election campaigns, after that nobody used to address that issue, added kejriwal.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented a "Rozgar Budget" in the Assembly on Saturday with an outlay of Rs 75,800 crore for the financial year 2022-23, focussing on creating 20 lakh jobs in five years by setting up an electronic city and promoting night economy, retail and wholesale markets in the national capital.

The budget size for the next financial year is 9.86 per cent higher than that of the previous year -- Rs 69,000 crore -- Sisodia said, adding that Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 04:35 PM IST