Delhi: Fire breaks out in a shop in Vikaspuri area

A fire has broken out in a shop in Delhi's Vikaspuri area. 18 fire tenders hve been rushed to the spot.
Reportedly, the fire broke out in a shop located in H-block of the DDA Market in the area. So far no casualties have been reported.
The officials of fire department were quoted by ANI as saying that they recieved a call around 5.50 am about the fire. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.
Further details awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)