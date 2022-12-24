Delhi: Fire breaks out in a shop in Vikaspuri area

Fire breaks out in a shop in Vikaspuri area | ANI

A fire has broken out in a shop in Delhi's Vikaspuri area. 18 fire tenders hve been rushed to the spot.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in a shop located in H-block of the DDA Market in the area. So far no casualties have been reported.

The officials of fire department were quoted by ANI as saying that they recieved a call around 5.50 am about the fire. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Further details awaited.

