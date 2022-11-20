Delhi: FIR against city college staff, students for killing pregnant dog

A student of South East Delhi dragging the dog's body away | Twitter screengrab

The Delhi Police have registered an First Information Report against students and staff of a South-east Delhi college for allegedly killing a pregnant dog on their campus.

The incident reportedly happened at Delhi's Don Bosco Technical institute where the students killed a pregnant dog on campus and later dragged her body away.

Gruesome videos of the same surfaced on social media following which FIR was filed at New Friends Colony Police Station. The news hit the headlines days after another angering video of three people killing a dog by hanging him surfaced from Ghaziabad.

The video of the horrific incident shows a group of students cornering the canine inside a tin shed on the institute's campus and an accused enters the same with what looks like a baseball bat. While in another video the group is seen dragging the canine's body across a lawn.

Animal lovers, activists enraged

According to a report in Times of India, animal lover Lavita Powell wrote to former Minister and People for Animals activist Maneka Gandhi to take the matter up with the institute; she also called on all activists and urged them to write or email to college authorities.

News agency ANI quoted Ambika Shukla of PFA saying, "It is horrific to see such brutality by young students who can be seen laughing as they beat an expectant mother to death."

"Scientific studies have shown that cruelty against animals is dangerous because it escalates to violence against women and children. With time, the high of abusing a defenceless animal dissipates and to impose their power, such abusers, then prey on women and children," she added.