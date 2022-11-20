e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi: FIR against city college staff, students for killing pregnant dog

Delhi: FIR against city college staff, students for killing pregnant dog

The incident reportedly happened at Delhi's Don Bosco Technical institute where the students killed a pregnant dog on campus and later dragged her body away.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
A student of South East Delhi dragging the dog's body away | Twitter screengrab
Follow us on

The Delhi Police have registered an First Information Report against students and staff of a South-east Delhi college for allegedly killing a pregnant dog on their campus.

The incident reportedly happened at Delhi's Don Bosco Technical institute where the students killed a pregnant dog on campus and later dragged her body away.

Gruesome videos of the same surfaced on social media following which FIR was filed at New Friends Colony Police Station. The news hit the headlines days after another angering video of three people killing a dog by hanging him surfaced from Ghaziabad.

Read Also
WATCH: Three men hang a dog to death in Ghaziabad; cops send notice as video goes viral
article-image

The video of the horrific incident shows a group of students cornering the canine inside a tin shed on the institute's campus and an accused enters the same with what looks like a baseball bat. While in another video the group is seen dragging the canine's body across a lawn.

Animal lovers, activists enraged

According to a report in Times of India, animal lover Lavita Powell wrote to former Minister and People for Animals activist Maneka Gandhi to take the matter up with the institute; she also called on all activists and urged them to write or email to college authorities.

News agency ANI quoted Ambika Shukla of PFA saying, "It is horrific to see such brutality by young students who can be seen laughing as they beat an expectant mother to death."

"Scientific studies have shown that cruelty against animals is dangerous because it escalates to violence against women and children. With time, the high of abusing a defenceless animal dissipates and to impose their power, such abusers, then prey on women and children," she added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: FIR against city college staff, students for killing pregnant dog

Delhi: FIR against city college staff, students for killing pregnant dog

Alstom wins bid to design, manufacture, supply 312 metro cars for Delhi Metro

Alstom wins bid to design, manufacture, supply 312 metro cars for Delhi Metro

'Phaansi Do,' Lawyers in Saket Court demand death penalty for Aaftab Poonawala; watch video

'Phaansi Do,' Lawyers in Saket Court demand death penalty for Aaftab Poonawala; watch video

Delhi: AIIMS faculty association threatens protest over delay in implementation of 'Rotation of...

Delhi: AIIMS faculty association threatens protest over delay in implementation of 'Rotation of...

Delhi University's notification on batch sizes for UG, PG courses triggers backlash from teachers'...

Delhi University's notification on batch sizes for UG, PG courses triggers backlash from teachers'...