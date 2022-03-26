Delhi: Dy CM Manish Sisodia presents Rs 75,800 crore 'Rozgaar budget' for FY 2022-23

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented a Rs 75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23.

"Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19. The budget allocation for 2022-23 is Rs 75,800 crore," Sisodia said in his budget speech.

The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore. The budget size for 2022-23 is 9.86 per cent higher than the previous year.

This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Sisodia said the 2022-23 budget is a "Rozgar Budget".

He also said the per capita income of Delhi is 2.7 per cent higher than the national average.



