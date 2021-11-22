e-Paper Get App

Delhi

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 04:01 PM IST

Delhi: Dengue cases cross 7,100 mark, highest since 2015

On November 15, the city had recorded a cumulative total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases recorded since 2015.
PTI
An MCD worker fumigates residential areas as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of dengue, at Uttam Nagar in New Delhi In September | ANI

Dengue cases in Delhi this season have jumped to over 7,100, with nearly 5,600 of those being recorded in November alone, according to a civic report released on Monday.

On November 15, the city had recorded a cumulative total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.

Nearly 1,850 fresh cased have been logged in the last one week. However, no fresh fatality due due to dengue has been reported.

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 7,128 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 20.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 04:01 PM IST
