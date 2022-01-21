Delhi: Delhi reports 10,756 new COVID-19 cases, 17,494 recoveries and 38 deaths

Delhi on Friday, January 21, reported 10,756 fresh COVID-19 cases and 38 more fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate dipped to 18.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

As many as 396 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the national capital so far in January.

A total of 59,629 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, as against 57,776 on Tuesday, the data showed.

Delhi reports 10,756 new #COVID19 cases, 17,494 recoveries and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 61,954

Cumulative Positivity Rate 5.16% pic.twitter.com/JJOm9bhngF — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Delhi had logged 43 deaths and 12,306 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 23.86 per cent.

The city had recorded 28,867 COVID-19 cases last Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. The number then declined to 24,383 on Friday, 20,718 on Saturday, 18,286 on Sunday, 12,527 on Monday, and 11,684 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate stood at 30.6 per cent on Saturday, the highest in the ongoing wave of the pandemic so far, 27.9 per cent on Sunday, 28 per cent on Monday and 22.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:42 PM IST