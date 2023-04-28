Delhi Crime: Woman's body found wrapped in bedsheet in locked flat, owner says place was rented to Nigerian national

The body of a female was discovered wrapped in a bedsheet inside the box of a double bed in a flat located under Maidan Garhi PS in the national capital. The flat had been locked for a period of three days prior to the discovery.
Ravinder Sehrawat, the owner of the flat, stated that he had rented it out to Obinoze Alexander, a Nigerian national, in December 2021
The police said that legal action is being taken and further investigation is in progress.
