Delhi Crime: Minor girl stabbed 20 times, stoned to death by jilted lover outside her house in Shahbad Dairy, shocking video surfaces

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the Shahbad Dairy locality of Delhi, a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi fell victim to a brutal murder, where she was mercilessly stabbed 20 times with a knife allegedly by her friend. Sakshi was stabbed outside her home in Delhi’s JJ Colony in Shahbad. The horrific incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

Watch video (Visuals could be disturbing for some people):

The prime suspect in this horrifying crime is Sahil, who was reportedly a friend of Sakshi.

Eyewitnesses and residents in the area were left stunned and horrified as they were unable to prevent the tragic incident from occurring. Passersby watched helplessly as the assailant carried out the heinous act, with one brave individual attempting to intervene by holding Sahil's hand but ultimately unable to gather the courage to stop him.

DCW chief demands action

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, taking to Twitter, said the commission is issuing a notice to Delhi police over this incident.

"In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, a minor innocent doll was stabbed and then crushed with a stone. The spirits of the criminals in Delhi are high. Issuing notice to the police. All limits have been crossed. I have never seen anything more horrifying than this in my career of so many years," Maliwal wrote.

Delhi police issue statement

In a statement issued soon after the video went viral, the Delhi Police said that Sahil and the Sakshi were in a relationship but yesterday they had a quarrel.

"A 16-year-old girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend, identified as 20-year-old Sahil in Shahbad Dairy PS limits of Delhi. Sahil and the deceased were in a relationship but yesterday they had a quarrel. The deceased was planning to attend her friend's son's birthday when the accused intercepted her, stabbed her multiple times & hit her with a stone. Accused is absconding and search for him is underway. FIR registered u/s 302 IPC at PS Shahbad Dairy," Police said.

Suman Nalwa, the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, reacted to the horrifi incident and assured that Sahil will be held soon.

"A murder case was reported yesterday in the Shahbad Dairy PS limits. A team has been formed and an investigation is underway. The accused has been identified. We will soon arrest him," DCP Nalwa told news agency ANI.

