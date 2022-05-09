Delhi: Bulldozers of MCD to run tomorrow at New Friends Colony, says SDMC's Central Zone Chairman

Even as anti-encroachment drive was started in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Monday morning and hauled due to protests, Chairman of standing committee of SDMC central zone said that bulldozers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be running tomorrow, May 10 as well.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official Rajpal informed, "Illegal encroachments will be removed in New Friends Colony from 11 am tomorrow."

Protests erupted Shaheen Bagh today with hundreds of people, including women, opposing an anti-encroachment drive of the SDMC as bulldozers rolled into the area in the presence of a huge number of police personnel, even as the civic body team was forced to return without carrying out the exercise.

Delhi | Bulldozers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be running tomorrow as well. Illegal encroachments will be removed in New Friends Colony from 11am tomorrow: Rajpal, Chairman standing committee, SDMC central zone pic.twitter.com/V7HpN7Txfc — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the Centre and demanded that the action be stopped. Some of the women protesters even stood in front of the bulldozers to prevent the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) against the demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh, saying it cannot interfere in the matter at the instance of a political party.

In December 2019, Shaheen Bagh was the epicentre of protests and sit-ins against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The sit-in was called off in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the city.

Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16. The action drew widespread criticism and the Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the drive.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 04:57 PM IST