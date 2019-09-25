Delhi based firm faces police charges for duping Delhi traffic police of Rs. 9 crore

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a cheating case against a Delhi-based firm for duping the Traffic Police in the national capital of Rs 9 crore by supplying it with faulty traffic signals and speed violation check camera systems.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered the FIR on Monday against Turbo Consultancy Pvt Ltd on a complaint filed by the Delhi Traffic Police. "After investigation by the Vigilance Department, a case has been filed against Turbo Consultancy Pvt Ltd and investigations are on," Delhi Police spokesperson Assistant Police Commissioner Anil Mittal told IANS.