Delhi AQI: Some Improvement Has Been Recorded In Air Quality; Smog Covers The City

Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Monday morning compared to the day before; however, it still remained in the 'very poor' category, posing a health risk. At 6 am, the capital city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 264, a decrease of nearly 90 points compared to the previous day's AQI. Nevertheless, the AQI in Delhi remains in the "very poor" range, as indicated by the IQair website.



This represents a notable enhancement in air quality from the previous two days, during which the AQI had significantly decreased due to the absence of strong winds.



At 6 am, the air quality index in Delhi's Pitampura was recorded at 167 as reported by the IQair website.



The air quality index in Delhi's Defence Colony reached 324, showing an increasing trend in pollution levels in the capital city. The Air Quality Index is expected to deteriorate as Diwali festivities are set to start on Monday in the National Capital Region. (NCR)



On Sunday, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to 'very poor' due to still winds impeding the spread of pollutants. Certain parts of the nation's capital registered pollution levels classified as 'severe'.



According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi averaged 355 for 24 hours at 4 p.m., compared to 255 on Saturday.

The CPCB shared data from 37 out of the 40 monitoring stations in the city. The data revealed that severe air quality was recorded at three stations: Bawana, Burari, and Jahangirpuri.

Ban On Fireworks

All conventional firecrackers are banned in Delhi-NCR, allowing only green crackers that do not use barium salts in their production, since 2020. However, due to the absence of distinction between a green cracker from a normal one, authorities have been imposing a blanket ban every winter since 2020.