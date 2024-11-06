Delhi AQI: No Relief For Capital City; AQI Remains At Unhealthy Levels

Delhi-NCR remained dangerously poor, approaching the 'severe' level | ANI

On Wednesday, the air quality in Delhi-NCR remained dangerously poor, approaching the 'severe' level in many areas throughout the region.



As of 7:30 A.M., Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) was reported to be 358 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



In Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeded 400, reaching 'severe' levels in places such as Bawana (412), Mundka (419), NSIT Dwarka (447), and Wazirpur (421).

#WATCH | A thick layer of smog engulfs the area around India Gate as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



AQI in JLN is at 315 pic.twitter.com/NS821bzOUw — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

Delhi's air quality declines to 'very poor' during heavy morning fog as well.



In the meantime, the majority of other areas registered AQI levels surpassing 300, such as Alipur (372), Ashok Vihar (398), Burari Crossing (370), Jahangirpuri (398), IGI Airport (347), New Moti Bagh (381), R.K. Puram (373), Dilshad Garden (358), DTU (355), North Campus DU (373), Siri Fort (341), Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium (315), Najafgarh (354), and Punjabi Bagh (388).

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into the 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



(Visuals from the area around AIIMS) pic.twitter.com/UEu4SFI5Em — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

Every area in the capital city had air quality levels classified as 'very poor', posing significant health hazards.



In the National Capital Region (NCR), Faridabad had an AQI of 234, Gurugram 304, Ghaziabad 276, Greater Noida 274, and Noida 266, all showing high readings.



The CPCB categorizes AQI levels into different categories: 'good' (0-50), 'satisfactory' (51-100), 'moderate' (101-200), 'poor' (201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), and 'severe' (401-450), classifying anything above 450 as 'severe plus.'

VIDEO | Delhi: A thick layer of smog envelops parts of national capital. Visual from India Gate. Delhiites continue to breathe toxic air as the air quality edged closer to the severe zone in some areas.



(Full video available on PTI videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#DelhiAQI… pic.twitter.com/GWuSoYGJkQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2024

Delhi saw an average 24-hour AQI of 381 on Monday, which was one of the highest levels ever recorded in the country.



Exacerbating the already bad air conditions, the India Meteorological Department noted a decrease in visibility to 1,800 meters over the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, compared to 2,100 meters the night before. At the same time, a thick, harmful foam was found on the surface of the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj, and pollution levels in the river remain high.



The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has taken various measures, such as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), to reduce pollution levels that are on the rise.