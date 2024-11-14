 Delhi AQI At 432: Capital City Continues To Choke On Hazardous Smog; Flights Delayed
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi AQI At 432: Capital City Continues To Choke On Hazardous Smog; Flights Delayed

Delhi AQI At 432: Capital City Continues To Choke On Hazardous Smog; Flights Delayed

Delhi residents experienced a foggy morning as dense smog encased the city. The Central Pollution Control Board reported an AQI of 432, marking "severe" air quality, and recorded a temperature drop to 27.8°C.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Dense fog continues to grip New Delhi; AQI recorded above 400 | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi residents awoke to yet another foggy morning with a dense white veil (smog) enveloping the city. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the air quality index (AQI) at 6 am was measured at 432, placing it in the “severe” category. The city additionally noted the season's lowest daytime temperature, as the highest temperature fell from 32.8°C to 27.8°C within a single day, worsening the circumstances.

Air Travel Faces Setbacks

Reduced visibility caused by thick smog is expected to affect flights to and from several cities near Delhi. At 5:30 am, both Amritsar and Pathankot airports in Punjab had no visibility. At 7 a.m., visibility at Gorakhpur airport in Uttar Pradesh fell to zero.

Are Schools Closing?

FPJ Shorts
'Congress Is New Muslim League': BJP Slams INC After Video Of Chandivali Candidate Naseem Khan's Poster Stuck On Ganpati Picture Goes Viral
'Congress Is New Muslim League': BJP Slams INC After Video Of Chandivali Candidate Naseem Khan's Poster Stuck On Ganpati Picture Goes Viral
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech

As Delhi struggles with 'hazardous' air pollution, the Bharatiya Janata Party urged the Delhi government on Wednesday to promptly shut down all schools for children up to Class 5. The party criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for permitting the city to turn into a gas chamber.

Speaking at a press conference, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that private and government schools need to be closed for children's safety due to the alarming air pollution levels in the national capital and nearby areas.

Read Also
Delhi DoE Issues Guidelines for Admission of Children with Special Needs to Private Schools
article-image

Delhiites Are Annoyed

Delhi's air quality has dropped to a severe level, with AQI readings surpassing 400. Residents voice anger about schools staying open and the absence of measures to tackle a persistent pollution crisis impacting health and quality of life.

Areas Across Delhi Record Alarming AQI Levels

Information from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals alarming AQI figures across different locations, with Anand Vihar at 473, Alipur at 424, and Ashok Vihar at 471. Other locations such as IGI Airport T3, Dwarka, Rohini, and Wazirpur also showed AQI levels deep in the "severe" category, highlighting the city’s persistent pollution issue.

Why Is Delhi’s Air Quality So Poor?

The extraordinary rise in pollution has been linked to several elements, such as thick fog and still air conditions. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) described the event as an “episodic” phenomenon connected to thick fog that retains pollutants and decreases visibility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP & AAP Face Off At Delhi Mayor Elections Today; Know Key Candidates

BJP & AAP Face Off At Delhi Mayor Elections Today; Know Key Candidates

Delhi AQI At 432: Capital City Continues To Choke On Hazardous Smog; Flights Delayed

Delhi AQI At 432: Capital City Continues To Choke On Hazardous Smog; Flights Delayed

Flights Affected On Delhi-Amritsar Route Due To Reduced Visibility By Smog

Flights Affected On Delhi-Amritsar Route Due To Reduced Visibility By Smog

Delhi Weather Update: Smog Continues To Blanket Skies; Gurugram, Noida AQI At 'Hazardous' Levels

Delhi Weather Update: Smog Continues To Blanket Skies; Gurugram, Noida AQI At 'Hazardous' Levels

Delhi AQI: Capital Continues To Breathe Toxic Air; Check Out 10 Most Polluted Cities In India Today

Delhi AQI: Capital Continues To Breathe Toxic Air; Check Out 10 Most Polluted Cities In India Today