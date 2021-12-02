e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Delhi Air Pollution: All schools to remain close from tomorrow till further orders, says Environment Minister Gopal RaiIndia reports 9,765 new COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths in last 24 hoursMaharashtra: Congress MLA from Kolhapur North Chandrakant Jadhav passes away
Advertisement

Delhi

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:15 PM IST

Delhi Air Pollution: All schools to remain close from tomorrow till further orders, says Environment Minister Gopal Rai

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed on Thursday.

More to follow.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:15 PM IST
Advertisement