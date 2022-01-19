Delhi: 3 kids,1 lady found dead, allegedly by suffocation; husband being probed

Bodies of a woman and her four children found inside their house in Shahdara's Seemapuri area and Prima facie, investigation showed that deaths are due to suffocation according to Delhi Police ,reported ANI

'Husband had gone out with another kid, who was also found dead. 'Prima facie, deaths due to suffocation, we found 'angithi' in room but not ruling out any foul play. Husband being probed' said Nishant Gupta, Additional DCP, Shahdara

Flat owner recently rented their flat a few days ago and claimed that they never met them in person. 'My father knocked on their door this morning for paperwork but returned on receiving no response. Later police informed us about the incident that 4 kids and a woman found dead and husband came later.'

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:19 PM IST