Delhi: 23 more Covid deaths, 21,259 new cases in a day; positivity rate 25.65%

Delhi logged 23 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 21,259 infections in a day as the positivity rate rose to 25.65 per cent, the highest since May 4 last year, according to the city health department's data on Tuesday, January 11.

In just 10 days, Delhi has recorded 93 Covid deaths.

On May 1 last year the national capital had reported 25,219 infections with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent.

Delhi saw fewer cases on Monday with the number of tests conducted the previous day being lower than the day before.

A total of 2,161 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 84 are on ventilator support, government data showed. The city currently has 74,881 active cases of which 50,796 are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, The Delhi government today issued an advisory asking all hospitals to ensure that Covid-positive patients with comorbidities are duly attended by specialists.

The advisory noted that Delhi has witnessed an upsurge in COVID-19 deaths since last week and 70 fatalities have been reported from medical facilities since the last week of December.

Most of the deceased patients suffered from comorbidities such as cancer, heart and liver diseases, it said.

"It may be ensured that all Covid-positive patients admitted with various comorbidities or the patients admitted with other serious diseases who turn out to be Covid-positive are duly attended by concerned specialist and due attention is to be given to the patients," the advisory stated.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:45 PM IST