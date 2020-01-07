Daryaganj violence case: Delhi court to hear accused bail plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court will hear on Wednesday, the bail plea of 15 accused in the Daryaganj violence case on Wednesday.

PO MACT Kamini Lau, who has jurisdiction over bail matters of the crime branch of central police district will hear the case.

Earlier in the day, Tis Hazari Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar transferred bail plea matter to District Judge (Central) as the violence case transferred to the crime branch.

The prosecutor submitted that CCTV footages are still being processed and informed the court that the police have sought for footages of TV channels.

The Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 people on December 20 last year after police and protestors clashed in the area. All the 15 accused were then sent to 14-days judicial custody.