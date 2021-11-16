Customs dept at IGI Airport in Delhi seize 2.5 kg gold worth over Rs 1 cr, one detained

Customs Department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday seized a total of 2.5 kilograms of gold worth rupees 1 crore under the seat of the flight, as per a tweet by news agency ANI.

One Indian passenger detained after Customs Department at IGI Airport in Delhi seized 2.5 kg gold worth over a crore concealed in the life jacket, this morning. It was placed under the seat on a Spicejet flight from Dubai. Probe underway pic.twitter.com/O9eQoipwux — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

According to custom officials, the gold was concealed in a life jacket and put under the seat of the Spicejet Flight from Dubai.

The suspected passenger who is an Indian citizen and is returning to India after three years has been detained.

He said that he was asked to leave the gold on the flight. Further Investigation is underway.

With Input from Agencies

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai customs officials seize two luxury watches worth Rs 5 crores from cricketer Hardik Pandya at...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:44 AM IST