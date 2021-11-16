e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 8,865 COVID-19 new cases, 197 deathsDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day
Advertisement

Delhi

Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:44 AM IST

Customs dept at IGI Airport in Delhi seize 2.5 kg gold worth over Rs 1 cr, one detained

According to the Custom officials, the gold was concealed in a life jacket and put under the seat of the Spicejet Flight from Dubai.
FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

Customs Department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday seized a total of 2.5 kilograms of gold worth rupees 1 crore under the seat of the flight, as per a tweet by news agency ANI.

According to custom officials, the gold was concealed in a life jacket and put under the seat of the Spicejet Flight from Dubai.

The suspected passenger who is an Indian citizen and is returning to India after three years has been detained.

He said that he was asked to leave the gold on the flight. Further Investigation is underway.

With Input from Agencies

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai customs officials seize two luxury watches worth Rs 5 crores from cricketer Hardik Pandya at... Mumbai customs officials seize two luxury watches worth Rs 5 crores from cricketer Hardik Pandya at...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:44 AM IST
Advertisement