COVID-19: No death reported in Delhi in last 24 hours, 41 fresh cases found

Delhi on Wednesday reported 41 fresh cases while no death was recorded in the last 24 hours. For the last six days consecutively till Monday, September 6, Delhi hadn't reported single death.

Notably, this is also the 26th time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been reported in a day.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of new infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

On Wednesday, 44 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,38,041. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll due to the disease stands at 25,083.

Delhi reports 41 new cases, 13 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours; Active cases 414. Positivity rate 0.05% pic.twitter.com/YJEXEibC1s — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

A total of -- 51,328 RT-PCR tests and 23,751 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, 30 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to official figures. On Thursday, the daily case count stood at 39 with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,082 on Tuesday. The national capital has not reported any death due to the coronavirus since then.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 03:42 PM IST