COVID-19: Delhi records zero deaths, 28 new cases on September 19; positivity rate stands at 0.04%

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 28 fresh cases at a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Sunday.

Third fatality due to coronavirus infection were reported this month after one each on September 7 and September 16, according to official figures.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has increased to 25,085. On Sunday, 28 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, the bulletin said.

Also, 22 positive cases pertaining to previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal on Thursday, it said.

The number of cumulative cases on Sunday stood at 14,38,497. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 72,099 tests -- 45,520 RT-PCR tests and 18,052 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Thursday, 28 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

On Wednesday, 57 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to official data.

Daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 05:35 PM IST