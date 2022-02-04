COVID-19: Delhi likely to reopen Schools, other educational institutes & gyms from Monday

New Delhi: Schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the capital city can re-open from Monday, the Delhi government decided in a meeting today, NDTV reported citing sources. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, or DDMA, after a meeting today also permitted gyms to re-open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

The duration of night curfew has been slashed by an hour; now, it will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am. Earlier, night curfew began from 10 pm.

Schools can re-open with offline classes in phases - Classes 9 to 12 can run from February 7 - and teachers who aren't vaccinated can't take classes, sources said.

Offices can operate with 100 per cent capacity and people driving cars alone need not wear masks, sources said.

Delhi's decision to ease curbs and permit schools and colleges to re-open comes a day after the centre said COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, or the number of people infected every 100 tests, have started dropping.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 12:56 PM IST