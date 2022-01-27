COVID-19: Delhi lifts weekend curfew, cinemas-restaurants to open at 50% cap

Announcing a number of relaxations on COVID-19 restrictions, the Delhi government has decided to do away with the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops. However, will continue with the night curfew, India Today reported.

Restaurants, cinema halls and bars have also been permitted to open at a 50 per cent capacity. Schools and educational institutions will remain shut for now.

The government has also increased the number of people that can be allowed in wedding parties to 200.

Private and government offices have also been given the permission to open at 50 per cent capacity.

The decisions were taken at the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the capital city.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Friday had proposed lifting the weekend curfew and doing away with the odd-even scheme for opening shops in the light of the pandemic situation, but L-G Baijal suggested maintaining the status quo on the curbs till the situation improved further.

Traders in many parts of the capital have also been protesting against the curbs and demanded the restrictions be lifted, including those imposed on shops selling non-essential goods being permitted to open on alternate days based on an odd-even system.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:43 PM IST