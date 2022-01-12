COVID-19 cases have stabilised in Delhi, if this continues there will be some relief in restrictions: Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said coronavirus cases have stabilised in the national capital and if this continues there will be some relief in restrictions.

While sharing that the city is likely to see around 25,000 cases on Wednesday, he underlined that positivity rate cannot determine whether the cases have peaked or not.

"COVID-19 cases in Delhi continues to be above 20,000 but the positivity rate is stagnant at around 25% which is a good sign. Hospital admission rate has not risen in the past 4-5 days, if it continues, there will be some relief in restrictions," Satyendra Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Hospitalisation rate has stabilised and cases have plateaued. There are still several beds vacant," he said.

Comparing the scenario with Mumbai, the minister said the cases have started declining there and the same situation is likely to happen in the national capital.

On Tuesday, Delhi logged 23 COVID-19 fatalities, the highest since June 16, and the positivity rate rose to 25.65 per cent with the government directing closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories.

According to data shared by the health department, 21,259 cases were reported on Tuesday, the highest single-day infection since May 1.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:33 PM IST