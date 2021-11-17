e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:43 PM IST

Couple allegedly trying to enter Rashtrapati Bhavan held by Delhi Police

The couple had entered the Rashtrapati Bhavan late Monday night after which they were held by the security forces posted there.
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a couple after they allegedly attempted to enter the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan in their car on November 15, 2021.

According to news agency ANI, the couple had entered the Rashtrapati Bhavan late Monday night after which they were held by the security forces posted there.

The couple was interrogated by Delhi Police and central agencies.

Investigation on the matter is underway and more details are awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:39 PM IST
