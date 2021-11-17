Couple allegedly trying to enter Rashtrapati Bhavan held by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a couple after they allegedly attempted to enter the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan in their car on November 15, 2021.

A couple arrested after breach of security at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The incident happened two days back when the couple had attempted to barge into one of the entrances of Rashtrapati Bhawan: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

According to news agency ANI, the couple had entered the Rashtrapati Bhavan late Monday night after which they were held by the security forces posted there.

The couple was interrogated by Delhi Police and central agencies.

Investigation on the matter is underway and more details are awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:39 PM IST