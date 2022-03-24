'Contest polls if you have courage': AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's challenge to BJP for MCD elections

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday challenged the BJP to contest elections for Municipal Corporation and claimed that the saffron party got afraid of AAP. His remarks come after the State Election Commission indefinitely postponed the Delhi MCD elections.

Arvind Kejriwal in assembly said, "Nation won't tolerate the drama they're doing, they say that they're (BJP) the largest party in the world."

"AAP is the smallest party still, the BJP got scared! Largest party got scared of the smallest. Contest polls if you have courage," Kejriwal said further.

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh gave a notice for Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha over the postponement of MCD elections.

"The State Election Commission has indefinitely postponed the Delhi MCD elections due to the interference of the Central government. The stated reason is that the Central government is to bring up a bill seeking reunification of the three municipal corporations of Delhi and to elect a single mayor. There's an attempt to reduce the number of wards," the AAP MP said in his notice to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha.

Nation won't tolerate the drama they're doing. They say that they're (BJP) the largest party in the world. We're (AAP) the smallest. Still, they got scared! Largest party got scared of the smallest. Contest polls if you have courage: Delhi CM Kejriwal in the Assembly,on MCD polls pic.twitter.com/CNdpnFCLS4 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

The AAP MP also said that it was very undemocratic of the Central government to give such information to the State Election Commission on the day when the dates for the MCD elections were to be announced.

"This decision of the State Election Commission under the pressure of the Central Government is against India's tradition for conducting free, fair and speedy elections. The MCD polls are deliberately postponed. This also shows the connivance of the Election Commission and the Central government which is unconstitutional," he added.

The Bill to merge the three civic bodies is likely to come before Parliament in the ongoing Budget session.

Erstwhile, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into three municipal corporations, including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), in 2011, as per Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011).

Earlier, State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava informed that the Centre has deferred the announcement of polling dates for the MCD election after the central government raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 05:26 PM IST