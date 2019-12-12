Constable posted at BJP MP's residence shoots self in Delhi

New Delhi: A constable posted at the residence of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh here shot himself dead on Thursday evening.
The identity of the cop is yet to be revealed by the Delhi Police.
No suicide note has been recovered from the site of the suicide, police said.
Further details are awaited in this matter.
