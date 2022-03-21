CM Arvind Kejriwal holds high-level meeting over Delhi’s drainage problems, ropes in consultants to resolve issue

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a high level meeting to free up the national capital from water logging issues.

In a meeting held today with officials, the government led by Arvind Kejriwal roped in consultants to resolve Delhi’s drainage problems.

The chief minister said, "it is essential to overcome issues like waterlogging to make Delhi a world-class capital"

The CM laid focus on bringing the entire project under the purview of one agency. The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who holds the PWD portfolio as well senior officials of the department.

The CM directed officials to make necessary preparations to seek approvals from all concerned agencies so that the Delhi Government can adopt the responsibility of the whole project.

For this, the consultants will prepare blueprint for augmenting drainage systems and monitor implementation

The Delhi Government will appoint two consultants to look after the project. One consultant will handle the works of the Najafgarh basin. The second consultant will look after the Trans-Yamuna and Barapullah basins. They will prepare the blueprints for augmenting Delhi’s drainage systems and monitor the implementation work as well.

There are about 2,846 drains in Delhi. Their length totals to about 3,692 kilometres. A major part of these drains is with the Public Works Department (PWD) and the PWD is also its nodal department.

Delhi is divided into three major natural drainage basins. Trans Yamuna, Barapullah and Najafgarh. In addition, there are also some small drainage basins in Aruna Nagar and Chandrawal, which drain directly into the Yamuna.

